Sabah businesses call for deferment of new minimum wage

KOTA KINABALU (March 24): The increase in minimum wages by 25 per cent for all economic sectors is best to be implemented when businesses have recovered significantly.

The Small Medium Enterprise Association of Sabah (SME Sabah), Sabah Timber Industries Association, Sabah Furniture Association, Sabah Builders Association, Malaysia Entrepreneurs’ Development Association (PUMM) Sabah, Sabah Housing and Real Estate Developers Association, Sabah Freight Forwarders and Logistics Association (Sabffl) and Sabah Employers Association (SEA) made the call in a joint statement on Thursday in response to the government’s announcement to increase the minimum wage to RM1,500 effective May 1 this year.

In the statement prepared by SME Sabah president Prof Foo Ngee Kee, the group said the government has yet to resolve the twin problems of mass unemployment and recovery of SMEs and other businesses.

They said the unemployment rate has risen from 5.8 per cent in 2019 to eight per cent in 2020 and nine per cent in the fourth quarter of 2021 as informed by Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Datuk Dr Yakubah Khan in the State Assembly sitting on March 23 this year.

They added that the minister stated that there are 184,000 jobless people in 2021 and the State and Federal governments had been working hard to reduce unemployment.

“To implement any wage increase now will tantamount to rubbing salt to the wound and will definitely aggravate the unemployment situation in Sabah and Malaysia.

“Almost all enterprises, SMEs especially, have been badly impacted by the pandemic resulting in many business closures.

“Those that remain open are very weak financially and are struggling on with weak and uncertain sales while paying their staff wages.

“Moratorium has ended and loan installments plus accrued interests during the moratorium period need to be settled promptly to avoid default.”

By implementing the minimum wage increase without further discussions with the private sector, even at a later time, will still lead to more business failures and in turn more job losses, the group warned.

These are the two areas that the State and Federal Governments have been working so hard to resolve as best they could, they said.

The non-governmental organizations (NGOs) said the private sectors can provide invaluable inputs to the government, such as how to segregate the minimum wage levels for urban and outlying areas.

They said any increase in minimum wage for large companies will also cause an increase in the costs of supplies to SMEs.

“This will lead to inflationary pressures which will erode the purchasing power of employees despite their increase in the minimum wage; and worse for most who are not getting any wage increase as they are above the minimum wage level.”

They said another unintended impact is, if the minimum wage were to be increased to RM1,500, students after completing their Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia will have little incentive to incur costs and time to further their studies.

“Currently most fresh graduates are only getting RM1,200 or jobless after another two years study for Sijil Tinggi Pelajaran Malaysia and another three to four years for a diploma or degree course.

“This will be against the government objective of developing a higher skill workforce for a higher average wage economy.”

They stressed that Sabah should have a representative in the National Wage Consultative Council (NWCC) which is chaired by the Prime Minister and Minister of Human Resources taking into consideration Sabah has its own challenges and handicaps when it comes to cost of doing business.

“If the proposed minimum wage increase were to be implemented whether on May 1, 2022 or later, without considering the financial conditions of the enterprises, it will likely be the last straw on the camel’s back and a deciding factor for some of the remaining businesses to terminate their business.

“This will then add to the current high unemployment problem that the Ministry of Human Resources is trying so hard to lower. It will also impede the economic recovery efforts by the government.”

They added that the proposed minimum wage increase will have severe impact on foreign investment.

“For example in the wood-based sector, majority of our larger scale manufacturers in Sabah’s panel industry have foreign investors. Japan, Taiwan and Korea.

“Approximately 65 per cent of panel based in Malaysia have foreign partners or are foreign owned. Vietnam has a far lower minimum wage than Malaysia. (average minimal wage in Vietnam is VND3,710,000 (RM683.67/month)) while Indonesia IDR4,641,854 (RM1,363.50/month) and in wood-based sector, Vietnam and Indonesia are the major direct competitors to Malaysia.

“Sabah is very concerned that Malaysia is pushing forward with initiative that may have severe unintended consequences. We may lose the existing investors. Little possibility of new investments forthcoming.”

They said the government’s initiatives on the TPP- Industrial Tree Planting Transformation Program will be severely handicapped with implementation of the proposed increase in minimum wage.