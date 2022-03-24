Sabah carries out international arrival simulation

KOTA KINABALU (March 24): Sabah performed a mock international arrivals exercise at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) here on Thursday in preparation for the reopening of border next week.

Tourism players and enforcement authorities took part in the simulation to experiment and detect potential difficulties before the actual arrival on April 1.

State Tourism, Culture, and Environment Assistant Minister cum Sabah Tourism Board chairman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai was also on hand to observe the process and situation throughout the drill.

“Earlier today, I had an opportunity to review the standard operating procedures (SOP) simulation for the arrival of visitors that we expect to arrive in large numbers at the airport.

“This exercise is necessary and crucial as it allowed us to gauge the preparedness of the various quarters involved and make improvements where necessary,” he said.

Also present were Sabah Health Director Datuk Dr Rose Nani Mudin, Immigration Director Sh Sitti Saleha Habib Yussof and KKIA senior manager Sunif Naiman.

During the simulation, Joniston said representatives of tourism-related associations shared their input for improvement.

Among the critical improvements is that international visitors are only required for coronavirus saliva tests and not RTK-antigen test, as previously decided.