Sabah people have chosen to be part of Malaysia – CM

KOTA KINABALU (March 24): The Sabah government has never and will not recognise the Sulu Sultanate claim on Sabah.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Haji Noor said that the people of Sabah have decided to form the sovereign Malaysia that is recognised by the United Nations.

Hajiji stated this when delivering the Finance Ministry’s winding up speech at the State Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

He was interrupted by Tungku assemblyman Assfal P. Alian, who told him that he felt proud of the Sabah government’s stance on the Sulu claim.

“I feel proud and I thank you for the decision not to recognise (the claim). I was there in 2013 when it occurred in Tanduo. I also hope that this August House will take a resolution to reject the claim,” said Assfal.

He also asked if the Chief Minister will request Putrajaya to make a thorough solution to stop the claim issue from recurring in the future.

To this, Hajiji replied that it was very clear that the country does not recognise at all the claim by the Philippines and the descendants of Sulu.

“On the proposal for a thorough solution, that depends on the Federal government, on Putrajaya. In Sabah, I am confident that everyone is firm that we don’t recognise the claim.

“For me the matter is clear from the beginning and until now. So we don’t need to politicise this because as I said, our stance is clear when we made the decision to create Malaysia together.”

Senallang assemblyman Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal then chipped in and thanked the Chief Minister for his explanation on security measures taken at the east coast of Sabah as well as the plans to set up brigades and battalions at Kunak.

Earlier, Hajiji informed the August House that as part of the security planning at Sabah’s east coast, the Federal Government had proposed to set up another Sabah General Operations Force (PGA) brigade that will be stationed in Lahad Datu district and a PGA battalion in Kunak district, create a new PGA control post in Kuala Sg Manalunan, Kinabatangan and Kuala Maruap, Lahad Datu, while Forward Operational Base (FOB) will be set up in Pulau Banggi, Kudat and Pulau Mabul, Semporna.

Hajiji said that enforcement through Esscom and other enforcement and security agencies is also done on an ongoing basis.

Shafie said that he hoped the setting up of the brigades and battalions would be monitored by the Sabah government as they are very important for the security of the east coast which impact lives and the tourism sector.

As for the Sulu claim, Shafie said that the present Chief Minister had reiterated that the Sabah government never recognised the claim.

“Even I, myself, have never recognised even though the slander that I went to Spain …this is a matter (to be addressed) by the Federal government,” said Shafie.

He also recalled Indonesia’s claim on Ligitan and Sipadan several years ago where the Federal government brought the matter up to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and won against Indonesia.

“Now the claim (on Ligitan and Sipadan) is no longer raised.

“This is a basic fact of legality that Sabah and Semporna are part of Malaysia. I hope the Sabah government will be firm,” he said.

Kadamaian representative Datuk Ewon Benedick then took a stand and urged all 78 members of the August House to give their full support to the Chief Minister and his cabinet ministers for their firm stance to not recognise the Sulu claim.

“If possible, let us all give our concerted support for this good leadership where we all share a similarity. The 78 assemblymen who are here today, beat your desk, raise your voice in support,” he called and this was followed by the roar of support at the August House.

Luyang representative Ginger Phoong also stood up to propose a motion that the State Legislative Assembly defend Sabah’s sovereignty.

On this note, Hajiji replied that if needed, it will be brought to the next assembly sitting but stated that, without prejudice, everyone in the August House and the people of Sabah have been firm in their stance of not recognising the claim on Sabah.