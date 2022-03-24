Sandakan council under fire for lack of service

KOTA KINABALU (March 24): The Sandakan Municipal Council (SMC) came under fire yesterday from state elected representatives in the constituency for its lack of service rendered to the public.

Elopura assemblyman Calvin Chong during the State Assembly sitting’s question and answer session told the August House that he has yet to meet a single councillor from the local authority.

“I have been in Sandakan for a long time and I have yet to meet a councillor… I don’t even know who they are,” said Chong.

His counterpart representing Karamunting, George Hiew, also claimed that SMC is not doing its job.

“There is a proposal to declare Sandakan as a city but SMC is not functioning. We are paying taxes but public areas are not taken care of … the grass at housing estates are not cut, the public five-foot ways are not serviced, rubbish is all over the place.

“When we complain to SMC, no action seems to be taken, we are worried,” Hiew said and lamented that if the ratepayers are late in paying their taxes, SMC is quick to compound them.

Tanjung Papat assemblyman Datuk Frankie Poon told the House about the bad road condition in the town area and the sewage problem at Old Slipway.

In describing the pothole in front of the navy jetty in Sandakan, Poon said that when he went to inspect it in 2021, it was a small hole but because it was left unrepaired, it had grown in size.

“In Sept 2021 the pothole was so small that a Kancil would not fit into it but now, even a mini bus can fill the hole. The broken sewage pipe at Old Slipway is not new and the residents as well as business community there have to live with the stench as well as hygiene issues as a result of the sewage problem that has not been resolved for months.

“There is also the issue of the road going to Sung Siew where half of the road is impassable because of a pothole. My concern is what could happen if someone who is not used to the area uses the road,” said Poon.

Poon added that he had raised the issues to the relevant authorities and the reply he received is “no allocation.”

“The issue here is whether SMC had, in the wake of all the complaints, gone down to the ground to inspect and speed up measures taken to resolve them,” he said.

To this end Calvin suggested for SMC councillors to be uploaded onto its website so that people in Sandakan know who to contact.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun in reply to Calvin agreed that it was a good suggestion to have the councillors’ contact number uploaded onto SMC’s website.

“Everyone knows my handphone number and if this is the case, the handphone numbers of all the councillors must also be readily available to the public. I will instruct the ministry’s Permanent Secretary to ensure that all the names as well as handphone numbers of councillors and heads of sub-committees will be available so that the rakyat can contact them,” he said.

“But don’t forget that the councillors are recommended by local leaders as they are given the authority to select who they think are the best to serve as a councillor. This reflects whether it is a good choice or not,” he stressed.

Meanwhile to Darau assemblyman Azhar Matusin’s suggestion that an individual’s background and experience be taken into consideration when appointing future councillors, Masidi disclosed that this is outlined in the selection criteria of the ideal candidate.

However, he said there are different interpretations of who an ‘ideal candidate’ is.

“To some leaders the ideal candidate is someone who supports them. To me, what is ideal is someone who can serve the rakyat. I can sincerely say that any leaders who still feel the need to make an appointment without looking at the quality will be the reflection of the quality and party that proposes the candidate,” opined Masidi.

According to Masidi, he believed that the service will improve with time as the trend is heading that way.

“Some politicians may not be trained as professionals but are qualified to fill in the post as councillor but we must differentiate our role as a member of a local council and as a politician.

“We need to eventually give our service without inclination to a certain political party and more towards serving the community. I believe this will eventually happen,” said Masidi.

“What is raised up today will be published in the media and if SMC does not read or see it, then I don’t know what to do. WhatsApp to me the problems… if the pothole is under SMC, I will personally inspect it and if it is under PWD, I will ask Datuk Seri Bung Moktar to inspect it.

“For the sewage problem, it is under the Sewerage Department, I will instruct the director to check and take the necessary action,” said Masidi to Poon.

Earlier Assistant Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Isnin Aliasnih when replying to Poon disclosed that among the main functions of councillors is to assist the local authority to formulate policies and also to assist the council in making decisions on matters related to the planning and services of the local authority.

According to him, for SMC, under the Sandakan Municipal Council Standing Order 1983, there is a special committee to discuss issues pertaining to public facilities.

“Standing Order 16 (11) of the Highways and Public Facilities Committee, the composition of this committee made up of a chairman and eight council members. Apart from the council members, this committee is also comprised of officers from government departments and agencies such as the Public Works Department (PWD), Water Department, Drainage and Irrigation Department, Sabah Sewerage Department and Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB),” he said.

Isnin said the committee’s terms of reference are to discuss road facilities including roads in rural areas except roads under the jurisdiction of the PWD and it also discusses public facilities such as water supply, electricity, bridges, drainage and other public facilities and maintenance as well as repairs of bus stops, lay-bys and terminals.

“The role of the council members in this committee is to assist the council in discussing and making decisions for maintenance and repairs including upgrading of any public facilities submitted to the council and relevant government departments.

“This also includes proposals for the construction or provision of public facilities in any area in the Sandakan District,” said Isnin.