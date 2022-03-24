Sempurai: Sibu’s iconic festivals to make comeback after a two-year hiatus

SIBU (March 24): Three iconic festivals namely Pesta Selangau, Pesta Rakyat Durin and Simponi Batang Rajang (Tattoos Exhibitions) are set to make a comeback this year, according to Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai.

The festivals hosted by SRDC have been included in this year’s Sarawak Tourism calendar of events, of which Pesta Selangau is scheduled to be held either end of June or early July, while Pesta Rakyat Durin and Simponi Batang Rajang will be held after August, he disclosed.

“The council will discuss and get advice from the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) and Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) on organising such events before proceeding further,” Sempurai told The Borneo Post yesterday.

Similarly, he said the Borneo Cultural Festival (BCF), an annual event organised by Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) which first started in 2003, is also making a comeback after a two-years break due to the pandemic.