Seng Ong Kong deity’s birthday celebration in the new norm

KUCHING (March 24): The Seng Ong Kong deity’s birthday celebration at the Hong San Si Temple at Wayang Street here attracted worshippers who came as early as 6pm for the celebration tonight.

It is a small scale celebration, compared to the pre-Covid-19 years which saw a huge procession of over 100 contingents throughout the city, with roads closed for the procession.

This year, the four-day celebration which started tonight includes lion dance performances, alternated with performances by Hokkien traditional artisans at the Old Bazaar Cafe stage opposite the temple. It starts daily from 6pm to 10.30pm.

Several pairs of different coloured lions took turns to perform in front of the temple.

Some of the devotees were also seen offering prayers and lighting up joss sticks.

The celebration is held annually on the 22nd day of the second lunar month at the Hong San Si Temple in the evening. Shen Ong Kong is believed to be a child deity.