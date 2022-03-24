Shrimp producing firm uses Internet of Things, automation to boost production

LUNDU (March 24): A local shrimp producing company, Sea Horse Corporation, has taken up the challenge by the state government to adopt Internet of Things and automation by applying these at its farms.

Sea Horse Marine Life Sdn Bhd manager Sim Ing Jye said with the initial investment of RM1.2 million, this digital farming has helped the company to increase their production by 30 per cent and ensure sustainability in their shrimp farming business.

The smart farming features include smart feeder, smart weather, smart paddle wheel, smart board, smart night duty including smart cam at Loba Stoh Aquaculture Park in Rambungan near here.

“With the on-going joint venture initiative of Sarawak Farmers Organisation (PPNS) and Sea Horse Corporation, the company is set to expand its shrimp farming business at Rambungan Aquaculture Industrial Zone by opening 94 new ponds at a 284-hectare land.

“This joint venture is projected to create at least 80 new job opportunities for villagers and another 100 jobs at their processing farm in Bintawa.

“The estimated annual production is expected to be at 1,100 tonnes with the export value of RM20 million. This is in line with the state’s vision of becoming a net food exporter by 2030,” he said when briefing Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom at the farm yesterday.

Dr Rundi was joined by Deputy Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Martin Ben, the ministry’s permanent secretary Datu Edwin Abit and LCDA Agri Business Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Idris Ibrahim during the visit.

Sim also said Sea Horse currently has 178 ponds at seven locations in Sarawak. At Loba Stoh Aquaculture Park, Sea Horse has 21 ponds in total, including 11 active ponds and 10 new ones.

Despite the pandemic, the export value of shrimp products by Sea Horse was RM89 million in 2021, with Australia, New Zealand, Japan, China, Singapore, Middle East and European Union as the major markets.

Meanwhile, the working visit by Dr Rundi and his entourage to Loba Stoh 2 was organised by the Sarawak Department of Agriculture in collaboration with the Land Custody and Development Authority (LCDA).

The purpose of this working visit was to review the development of aquaculture projects and meet the operators such as the Sea Horse shrimp farm. They also visited a mud crab farm operated by Ginger & Coconut Sdn Bhd.

Dr Rundi and his entourage also held discussion sessions with stakeholders on the potential of aquaculture projects in Loba Stoh, Rambungan in formulating more effective strategies to develop this area.

According to a press release by LCDA Holdings Sdn Bhd, the development of the Loba Stoh Aquaculture Project involves an area of ​​263.75 hectares, of which 69.96 hectares have been developed by four active operators in the area.

Sea Horse, which operates shrimp farms particularly tiger prawns, occupies the biggest area with 40.13 hectares or eight sub lots.

Ginger & Coconut Sdn Bhd’s (G&C) mud crab farm occupies 14.12 hectares or two sub lots.

The other two operators of shrimp farms are Ang Seng Huat Trading & Co. (9.96 hectares) and JC Aquafarm Sdn Bhd Tiger Shrimp (5.75 hectares).