Six NGOs want anti-hopping Bill passed before GE15

KUCHING (March 24): Six non-governmental organisations have called for measures to prevent elected representatives from ‘party hopping’ to be expedited so that it can be implemented before the 15th General Election (GE15).

The NGOs, namely Dayak Think Tank Association Sarawak (DTTAS), Dayak National Congress (DNC), Jaringan Tanah Hak Adat Bangsa Asal Sarawak (Tahabas), Persatuan Terabai Menua Sarawak (PTMS), Persatuan Masyarakat Salako dan Rara Sarawak (Perasa) and Persatuan Balang Balai Nyabung (BBN), said this would prevent parties from taking advantage and find opportunities to destabilise the government.

In a joint statement, DTTAS deputy president Edward Awan, DNC president Paul Raja, Tahabas president Romuald Siew, PTMS president Wilfred Nissem, Perasa president Robert Umping and BBN secretary general John Brian, said what had happened in the country’s political scene so far appeared to be driven by the bargaining chip to overthrow the ruling government or to establish the desired government.

“We have all seen how building and tearing down a government can be easily done through ‘party hopping’,” they said.

They said the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and the government clearly stated that an anti-party hopping Bill must be tabled and approved at the first meeting of Parliament this year.

“It is clearly stated in the MoU in black and white that the Bill must be tabled and approved in Parliament not later than the first meeting of Parliament (March 24),” they said, and urged the government to table the Bill immediately to ensure there would not be any ‘party hopping’ before GE15.

The move, they said, was very progressive and served as part of the political reforms supported by the ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ government with the support of the opposition.

“Support across such political ideologies is not only unique but illustrates how Malaysia is moving on the right track in the maturity of political democracy.”

They also said the Bill should be passed immediately without threats from any party to prevent the country’s democratic system from being further tainted following the action of several elected representatives who jumped parties.

“The people’s mandate given to someone should not be betrayed by ‘jumping’ (parties) here and there,” they said.

They added that the proposed anti-party hopping Bill was enacted not to hinder the democratic process among politicians, but to avoid harm to the country, especially from an economic point of view.

“What more when Malaysians have fallen victim to the betrayal of their elected representatives who jumped (parties).

“Their actions have caused Malaysia to experience political instability detrimental to its economy and development,” they said.

The government last week postponed the tabling of the Federal Constitution (Amendments) 2022 Bill on Anti-Party Hopping and Limiting the Tenure of the Prime Minister from the initial deadline.

De facto law minister Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said the decision was made after the Cabinet determined that more input was needed from stakeholders, particularly Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN).

The Parliament sitting ends today.