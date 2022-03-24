SMC: Ramadan bazaar at three locations in Sibu

SIBU (March 24): Sibu Municipal Council has approved three sites for the Ramadan bazaar here, namely Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang (Phase 2), Permai and an open space beside Farley Supermarket.

According to SMC Social and Community Development Standing Committee chairperson Councillor Zaiton Abdul Kader, the Ramadan bazaar will start operating from April 3 between noon to 8pm daily.

Meanwhile, the organising committee of ‘Jawatankuasa Penjaja Bergerai Sibu’ noted that 65 canopies will be set up for the Ramadan bazaar at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang,Phase 2.

“Out of 65 canopies, 40 have been reserved for food and drinks and another 25 for barbecued food,” said the committee’s treasurer Hanisah Hussin.