Solid waste management, public cleansing to be regulated

KOTA KINABALU (March 24): The Sabah State Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed the Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Bill 2022.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the bill aims to provide and regulate solid waste management and public cleansing in Sabah.

“The Cabinet in its meeting on 23 March 2016 had unanimously rejected the application of the Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Act 2007 (Act 672) and the Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation Act 2007 (Act 673).

“The Cabinet has instead decided that an Enactment be created to carry out the task of Solid Waste Disposal Management and Public Cleansing in the State of Sabah, besides ensuring that the executive power of solid waste disposal and public cleansing is under the State Government,” he said.

With this Bill in place, Masidi said the Sabah State Solid Waste Management Council will be established to give a more detailed focus on the problems of solid waste management and disposal and public cleansing in a more systematic, holistic and effective manner for all local authorities.

“Through the establishment of this Council, the Federal Government can channel financial allocation directly to this Council because it is capable of handling solid waste management and public cleansing comprehensively in Sabah.

“Furthermore, matters relating to hygiene are under the Common List in the Ninth Schedule, Federal Constitution,” he added.

Among the functions and responsibilities of the Council are:

a) To give directions to local authorities on any matter relating to solid waste management and public cleansing and proper administration as well as law enforcement relating to solid waste management and public cleansing services;

b) Formulate policies, plans and strategies for solid waste management and public cleansing services; and

c) Monitor and recommend any improvements on new technologies of solid waste management and public cleansing.

Membership of the Council consists of members of existing government officials and five other members from NGOs with their respective expertise and shall be appointed by the minister.