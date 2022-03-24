Sosma Bill defeat in Parliament does not mean termination of MoU, says law minister

KUALA LUMPUR (March 24): Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of law Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar today said that the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the government and the Opposition bloc does not automatically end should any party violate Article 3.3 (b) of the agreement.

He was referring to Article 4.1 of the MoU that states should Article 3.1, 3.2 and 3.3 be violated, it could amount to the truce being nullified.

“In my opinion, this does not mean that the MoU ends automatically; for example, due to what happened yesterday (failure of motion).

“It only ends when both parties to the MoU mutually agree to end it,” he told the Dewan Rakyat during his winding-up speech on the Constitutional Amendment Bill 2022.

Several BN MPs demanded Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob review the government’s stand on the MoU after the Opposition bloc rejected yesterday the motion brought by Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin to extend sub-section 4(5), which is a 28-day detention period, for another five years starting July 17, 2022. – Malay Mail

