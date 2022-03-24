Spent chicken traders at Sibu Jaya market happy to comply with hygiene rules

SIBU (March 24): Traders of spent chicken at Sibu Jaya market here do not have any issues in complying with the hygiene regulations set by the local council.

One of them, Catherine Bejang, 45, said they were in fact relieved to be allowed to operate as usual despite the country still battling Covid-19 pandemic.

“I do not have any problem following the regulations set by the council, including wrapping live chickens in newspaper to maintain cleanliness around my stall area.

“It is stipulated in our business licence that we must make sure the chicken droppings do not drop onto the floor,” she said.

Catherine said she and other spent chicken traders were aware of the importance of cleanliness as the most critical component that every trader like her should pay attention to.

She said an aspect that must be given emphasis was to ensure that the livestock were kept in cages and wrapped up properly to avoid odour pollution and flies.

She proposed that the local council rearranged the stalls at the market.

“The stalls are quite small and prone to odour pollution. If they are located close to drains or rubbish bins, then there will be a risk of flies and related diseases,” she said.

Catherine has been selling spent chickens at the market for about 10 years now.

Another spent chicken trader, Bill Bandar, 38, also shared the same opinion with Catherine on the rearrangement of stalls at the market.

He said the council should also improve the existing facilities at the market.

“I believe Sibu Jaya market is unique and has its own attraction where visitors can feel, experience and get to know the cultures and way of life of each district in Sarawak.

“Jungle produce, vegetables, fish, meat, raw and wet ingredients, handicraft, spent chicken and many more are available here,” he said.

Meanwhile, a team of councillors from Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) led by deputy chairman Wong Ching Yong visited the market on Monday.

Wong said the visit was prompted by complaints from the public that live chickens were being sold there.

“The complainants were worried about the possibility of bird flu from the chicken manure.

“Upon discussion with the hawkers, I have advised the livestock hawkers to wrap up the livestock and that keeping them in cages is prohibited.

“The hawkers informed me that they are happy to follow the suggestion and will comply with the public health guidelines of SRDC,” Wong said.