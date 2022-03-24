T7 Global launches recruitment and manpower services arm

KUALA LUMPUR (March 24): T7 Global Bhd (T7 Global) launched its recruitment and manpower services arm, T7 Intelligent Resources Sdn Bhd (T7 IR), at the OTC Asia 2022 conference.

In a press statement, it said, T7 IR, which is wholly-owned by T7 Global, has over 20 years’ experience providing recruitment and manpower supply services to a range of industries across Asia.

Since its inception, T7 IR has been growing as an innovator in the recruitment and manpower supply business. Its experienced team of consultants and support staffs have delivered on world class projects and operations across a few key sectors: upstream & downstream of oil and gas industry, information and communications technology, renewable energy, rail & infrastructure, and banks.

Commenting on the launch, T7 Global chairman Datuk Seri Dr Nik Norzrul Thani N Hassan Thani, said, “T7 Global has rebranded itself in 2016 with a mission to further expand its business in the oil and gas industry by offering various technical support services, such as engineering, procurement & construction, operations & maintenance, integrated well services, specialist products & technology as well as recruitment & manpower services, to its customers.

“Along the years, we realise that the demand for skilled manpower resources in oil & gas industry remains high, especially from the technical field.

“We therefore took the initiative to establish T7 Intelligent Resources in 2014 to channel and match the demand and supply of skilled manpower resources with the corporate sector. Today, our focus is not only on the oil and gas industry, but also expanded to the field of information & communications technology as well as the new energy economy sector, which is gaining ground among the corporate sectors.

“With this launch and inauguration of T7 IR, we will be able to further boost our company’s brand and create awareness to attract more skilled, professional manpower as well as corporate groups to participate in our human resources management solutions.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Human Resources Malaysia Datuk Awang Hashim commented: “The Ministry of Human Resources welcomes T7 Intelligent Resources’ vision to be one of the private agencies in managing digital talent, the oil and gas sector as well as the new energy economy sector that is growing rapidly in Malaysia.”