Two new Covid-19 clusters detected in Kuching

KUCHING (March 24): Two new Covid-19 work clusters have been detected in Kuching which have infected 38 people today.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its update on the pandemic said one of the clusters, dubbed the Jalan Bukit Mata Cluster, involved staff and workers of a state government subsidiary company located at Jalan Bukit Mata here.

The index case of this cluster was a male staff of the company who tested positive during an RT-PCR test on symptomatic individuals on March 3 at a private medical centre here.

The infection was believed to have originated from the community and spread within the workplace through close association among staff and workers as well as their family members up to the second generation.

Out of 30 individuals screened in the cluster, where 21 were tested positive for Covid-19.

The second cluster dubbed the Jalan Padungan Cluster involved officers and staff of a private financial institution at Jalan Padungan here.

The index case was a man who was tested positive during an RT-PCR test screening of symptomatic individuals at a private medical centre here on March 8.

SDMC said the spread of infection was believed to have originated from the community before spreading within the workplace through close association among officers and staff of the financial institution.

Out of 23 individuals screened in the cluster, 17 were tested positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Sarawak’s Covid-19 death toll had increased to 1,668 after two deaths were recorded on March 19 and 22.

The death on March 19 was of a three-year-old boy from Miri who had cerebral palsy and chronic lung disease. He died in Miri Hospital.

The other death was a brought-in-dead (BID) case involving an 85-year-old man in Kuching whose medical history included hypertension and heart disease. His body was brought to the Sarawak General Hospital.

SDMC also revealed that 1,400 new cases were detected in the state today, with Kuching maintaining top spot with 564 cases, Miri (176), Bintulu (111), and Sibu (110).

This was followed by Samarahan (53), Sri Aman (50), Serian (45), Bau (44), Sarikei (38), Mukah (22), Betong (18), Limbang (18), Kabong (12), Saratok (12), Asajaya (12), Lubok Antu (11), Matu (10), Pusa (10), Simunjan (10), Dalat (9), Lundu (7), Kanowit (6), Julau (6), Subis (6), Meradong (5), Telang Usan (5), Pakan (4), Lawas (4), Belaga (4), Tatau (4), Daro (4), Kapit (2), Beluru (2), Tebedu (2), and one each in Tanjung Manis, Marudi, Song, and Selangau.

Out of that, 479 cases were in Category 1 (asymptomatic), 911 in Category 2 (mild symptoms), two in Category 3 (lung infection), two in Category 4 (lung infection requiring oxygen support) and six in Category 5 (lung infection requiring ventilator support).

The cumulative number of cases in Sarawak now stands at 292,859.