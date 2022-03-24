With 69.8 pct children given Covid-19 vaccine, Sarawak continues reign as PICKids leader

KUCHING (May 24): Sarawak has continued to lead the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) with 69.8 per cent of children aged five to 11 having been administered the first dose of the vaccine.

According to the Ministry of Health’s CovidNow website, this was the highest in the country yesterday.

The national rate for this age group stood at 36 per cent.

Other states and territories that also recorded higher immunisation rates than the national rate were Penang (44.7 per cent), Klang Valley (44.1 per cent), Johor (43.1 per cent), Negeri Sembilan (39.9 per cent), and Labuan (39.3 per cent).

For adolescents aged between 12 and 17, Sarawak’s 91.1 per cent vaccination rate was the fourth lowest in the country.

The country as a whole recorded an immunisation rate of 91.5 per cent for adolescents.

Other states that had lower vaccination rates for this age group than the national rate were Pahang (85.6 per cent), Kelantan (84.1 per cent), and Sabah (74.3 per cent).

Perlis topped the vaccination rate table for adolescents aged 12 to 17 at 105.5 per cent.

For adults in Sarawak, 90.9 per cent have been given at least two vaccine doses, however this was below the national rate of 97.5 per cent.

Other states that also had lower vaccination rates than the national rate were Kedah (88.5 per cent), Perak (88.2 per cent), Pahang (87 per cent), Kelantan (79.9 per cent), and Sabah (76.9 per cent).

Klang Valley recorded the highest vaccination rate for adults at 118.1 per cent.

In terms of total population, Sarawak’s 75.8 per cent was the seventh lowest in the country and also below the national rate of 79 per cent.

Klang Valley was also at the top of this table with 95 per cent, while other states that recorded lower vaccination rates than the national rate were Perak (74.4 per cent), Kedah (72.1 per cent), Pahang (70.1 per cent), Terengganu (69.3 per cent), Sabah (62.8 per cent), and Kelantan (61.3 per cent).

As of yesterday, more than 6.07 million Covid-19 vaccine doses had been administered to individuals across Sarawak.

Of these, over 2.39 million were first doses followed by more than 2.14 million second doses and over 1.54 million booster doses.

Yesterday alone, a total of 2,300 vaccine doses were given to individuals throughout Sarawak.

From the total, 1,347 were first doses followed by 115 second doses and 838 booster shots.