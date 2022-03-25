372 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (March 25): Sabah recorded 372 new Covid-19 cases on March 25 with sporadic cases still high, at 58.33 per cent.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the percentage of sporadic infections dropped slightly from 66.06 to 58.33 compared to the previous day but this figure is still considered high.

“The rate of sporadic infection in Kota Kinabalu was 55.2 per cent, Penampang 64.2 per cent, Putatan 61.9 per cent and Tuaran 52.2 per cent.

“This means that the risk of sporadic infection is still high. The public is advised to always adhere to the SOP when in public, especially in crowded places,” he said.

He also pointed out that the volatility of daily cases is quite difficult to predict. It is greatly influenced by the attitude and rate of public compliance with all SOPs in force.

“A total of 364 or 97.85 per cent of 372 new patients on Friday were in Categories 1 and 2, three in Category 3, four in Category 4 and one in Category 5,” he added.

Masidi also disclosed that two clusters have ended, namely Kluster Tembok here and Kluster Jalan Bandau in Kota Marudu, leaving only seven still active in Sabah.