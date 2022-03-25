66.2 pct of Malaysia’s adult population given Covid-19 booster dose

KUALA LUMPUR (March 25): A total of 15,574,997 adults or 66.2 per cent of their population in the country have received the Covid-19 booster dose as of yesterday.

Based on the CovidNow website, a total of 22,947,183 individuals or 97.5 per cent of the adult population have completed their vaccination, while 23,223,301 or 98.7 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As for adolescents aged between 12 and 17, a total of 2,846,984 individuals or 91.5 per cent of their population have completed the vaccination, while 2,944,079 or 94.6 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For children aged between five and 11, a total of 1,282,478 of them or 36.1 per cent of their population have received the first dose of the vaccine under the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids).

Yesterday, a total of 27,812 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were dispensed, comprising 5,900 as first dose, 1,680 as second dose and 20,232 as booster dose, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 68,607,824.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, a total of 64 deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded yesterday, with Johor the highest, involving 11 deaths, followed by Perak (nine), Kedah and Selangor (eight cases each), and Melaka (five).

Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, and Sarawak recorded four cases each; Terengganu (three); Kelantan, Penang, and Sabah with two cases each; while there was one case each in Perlis and Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama