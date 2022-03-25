980 new Covid-19 cases in Sarawak, three deaths including one BID

KUCHING (March 25): Sarawak today recorded 980 new Covid-19 cases with three deaths including one brought in dead (BID).

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily Covid-19 update said that the BID case was a 57-year-old man from Kuching who was brought to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) on Mar 22. He had diabetes.

Another death was in SGH on the same day, involving a 51-year-old man from Samarahan who had hypertension.

The third death was recorded at the Bintulu Hospital on Mar 24, involving a 75-year-old man from Mukah who had hypertension, diabetes and chronic kidney disease.

Out of today’s total cases, 284 were in Category 1 (asymptomatic), 689 in Category 2 (mild symptoms), one in Category 3 (with lung infection), two in Category 4 (with lung infection requiring oxygen support), and four in Category 5 (with lung infection requiring ventilator support).

This brought the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in Sarawak to date to 293,818.

Kuching remained on top with 355 new cases followed by Bintulu with 116 cases, Miri (100), Sibu (82), Samarahan (44), Serian (28), Bau (26), Sarikei (24), Sri Aman (20), Limbang (15), Kanowit (14), Subis (12), Mukah (11), Betong (11), Pusa (9), Simunjan (9), Tanjung Manis (9), Meradong (9), Dalat (8), Matu (8), Saratok (7), Asajaya (7), Lubok Antu (7), Lawas (7), Tebedu (6), Lundu (5), Kapit (5), Kabong (5), Selangau (4), Julau (3), Daro (3), two cases each in Pakan, Marudi, Song and Telang Usan; while Beluru, Tatau and Sebauh recorded one case each.

SDMC also revealed 11 police compounds have been issued to standard-operating-procedures (SOP) offences in Sarawak today, all in Kuching, for failure to check in via MySejahtera.