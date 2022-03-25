Body of unidentified woman found near jetty in Kanowit

SIBU (March 25): The body of an unidentified woman was found near the Shell jetty along Batang Rajang, Kanowit yesterday.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said a distress call was received around 12.50pm and it promptly rushed five personnel led by Senior Fire Officer II Yusuf Morni to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the body of an unidentified woman, fully dressed in black pants and T-shirt, was found floating in the vicinity of the Shell jetty,” it said.

Bomba personnel donning full personal protective equipment retrieved and handed over the body to police for further investigation.

The operation ended at 1.40pm.