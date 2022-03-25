Car-lorry head-on collision leaves five injured in Kanowit

SIBU (March 25): Five persons were injured when the car they were travelling in was involved in a head-on collision with a lorry at Jalan Nibong Tada, Kanowit yesterday afternoon.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said a distress call was received at 4.19pm.

A team of seven firefighters went to the scene led by senior fire officer II Winston Tan.

“On arrival, we found the male driver and two female passengers were still stuck to the car,” said the statement.

Two other rear passengers had managed to exit the car earlier with the help of passers-by.

Firefighters had to use a hydraulic rescue tool to extricate the driver and remaining passengers.

All suffered broken legs and chest injuries, with the exception of a 25-year-old male passenger, who suffered head injuries.

An ambulance brought all the victims, aged 19 to 27, to Kanowit Hospital for further treatment.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.