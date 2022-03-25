Commercial crime cases in Sarawak up 27.45 pct, RM16.5 mln losses reported, says acting CP

KUCHING (March 25): The number of commercial crime cases reported in Sarawak rose by 27.45 per cent from Jan 1 to March 20 this year compared to the same period last year, said Datuk Mancha Ata.

The acting police commissioner said 585 commercial crime cases involving RM16.5 million were reported this year compared to 459 cases involving RM12.8 million last year.

“Despite the increase of the commercial crime rate, the Commercial Crime Investigation Department (NCID) Sarawak has managed to contain the spread of the crimes within the state, with 215 successful arrests to date.

“This year, around 375 people were charged in court, involving 330 investigation papers and 585 overall charges in 2022, leading to an increased percentage of 56.4 per cent,” he said during the Sarawak police contingent’s 215th Police Day parade here today.

He said from Jan 1 to March 19, 2022, there were 799 index crime reports in Sarawak compared to 987 the previous year – a drop of 19 per cent.

For narcotics crime, arrests rose by 15.83 per cent with 161 suspects arrested this year compared to 139 the previous year.

For dangerous drugs possession in the first two months of 2022, arrests rose by 28.14 per cent with 428 nabbed compared to 334 in 2021.

The value of seized drugs in January and February this year was nearly double at RM6,342,670.30 compared to last year’s RM3,244,375.50.

For the Sarawak contingent’s Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department, there was an increase of 553 cases or 19 per cent from 2,909 cases last year to 3,462 cases this year.

Mancha attributed this to more vehicles being on the road with Sarawak entering Phase 4 of the National Recovery Plan at the beginning of the year.

He stressed the police would continue to lower both index crime and non-index crime cases through various operations and plans.

During the event, excellence awards were also presented to several recipients.