Cops nab two convenience store heist suspects in under 24 hours

KUCHING (March 25): Police arrested two men, aged 22 and 25, less than 24 hours after they allegedly robbed a convenience store at Jalan Sultan Tengah early on Wednesday (March 23).

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said, however, another accomplice is still at large and police are tracking him down.

“The two suspects who were arrested on March 23 are currently under remand for seven days under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code for investigation,” he said in a statement.

Ahsmon said both suspects also tested positive for amphetamine abuse.

“It is believed that the suspects are actively targeting 24-hour convenience shops around Kuching,” he said, adding one of the suspects has a past criminal record for theft and drug abuse.

Seized from the two suspects were a smartphone, an undisclosed sum of cash, a motorcycle helmet, two bottles of alcoholic beverages, and a black jacket.

Police also determined that the bottles of alcoholic beverages were taken from the convenience store during the robbery.

Ahsmon said police have opened up an investigation paper under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code.

“We welcome any information from the public regarding the third suspect, who is currently on the loose,” he added.