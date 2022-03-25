Dr Noor Hisham: Covid-19 cases rise to 24,316 with 64 deaths

KUALA LUMPUR (March 25): The Health Ministry recorded 24,316 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, marking three consecutive days of rising cases and bringing the cumulative number of cases recorded in the country since the start of the pandemic to 4,079,242.

This comes after Covid-19 cases dipped significantly, to 17,828 on March 21.

Today, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also stated that another 64 people died from the disease yesterday, including 18 who died before reaching the hospital for treatment.

This brings the number of people who have died due to Covid-19 in the country to 34,664.

Of the new cases yesterday, 99.37 per cent (24,164) were in Categories 1 and 2, meaning they were either asymptomatic or did not have worrying symptoms.

The remaining 0.63 per cent, or 152 cases were in Categories 3, 4 and 5 — denoting they had developed lung infections or worse.

To note, 297 of yesterday’s cases were imported.

Active cases now number 247,603 — a net decrease by 1,260 cases, after 25,512 people recovered from the disease yesterday.

The country’s Covid-19 recovery rate is currently 93.1 per cent.

There were 321 people in intensive care unit (ICU) beds dedicated to fighting Covid-19, with 194 of them requiring ventilator assistance.

Six states and Federal Territories were using more than 50 per cent of their Covid-19 ICU beds yesterday, namely Putrajaya (100 per cent), Kuala Lumpur (67 per cent), Selangor (59 per cent), Perlis (55 per cent), and Johor (53 per cent).

Meanwhile, eight states and Federal Territories are using more than 50 per cent of their non-ICU Covid-19 beds.

These being Selangor (79 per cent), Putrajaya (72 per cent), Kuala Lumpur (64 per cent) Terengganu (60 per cent), Melaka (59 per cent), Perak (57 per cent), Sarawak (55 per cent), and Negeri Sembilan (54 per cent).

As for Covid-19 quarantine centres, all states are currently using less than 50 per cent of the beds available.

The national infectivity rate or Rt, is currently 0.91.

Selangor is the only state with an Rt above 1, at 1.06. — Malay Mail