Firefighters rescue uni student from Bung Muan following breathing difficulties during hike

KUCHING (March 25): Firefighters managed to bring a university student safely down from Bung Muan, Bau late last night after he is believed to have suffered from breathing difficulties during a hike.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said in a statement today a call was received at 3.29pm and teams from the Bau fire station were deployed to the scene.

Bomba said the teenager was part of a group of eight university students comprising three females and five males.

“It took about two and a half hours’ hike for the rescuers to reach the group,” Bomba Sarawak director Datu Khirudin Drahman said, adding their location was about 3.7km from the mountain’s base.

He added the challenging terrain complicated the operation for rescuers, particularly when moving the 110kg-victim down on a stretcher.

At 8.15pm, the victim’s friends managed to reach Kampung Podam, where they were given drinks to rehydrate.

It was only at 10.20pm that firefighters arrived at the village with the victim.

He was then immediately transported to a private hospital by his own brother.

Bomba wrapped up the operation at 10.30pm.

No other injuries were reported.

Also present during the operation were Sarawak Civil Defence Force personnel and eight villagers.