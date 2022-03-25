Gerawat: Sarawak can amend its Labour Ordinance if there is consensus

KUCHING (March 25): The Sarawak government will amend the state Labour Ordinance to increase paternity leave if there is consensus among employers and employees, said Deputy Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Dato Gerawat Gala.

This would be in line with the federal employment act which now provides for a seven-day paternity leave, he said.

“If there is common understanding among employers and employees on increasing paternity leave, the laws can always be amended to provide for extended paternity leave,” he told The Borneo Post.

The Employment Act is not applicable to Sarawak as the state has its own Labour Ordinance.

Gerawat, however, welcomed the suggestion by the Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) Sarawak to increase paternity leave similar to what has been provided in the recent amendment to the Employment Act, as the roles of fathers in the family and in sharing domestic duties should be given consideration.

“Fathers are expected to help out the family whenever there is a new birth, and allowing them seven days paternity leave will give them the opportunity to help take care of their other children and attend to other domestic duties while the wife recuperates after giving birth,” he said.

Gerawat said this in response to the call by MTUC Sarawak secretary Andrew Lo that the state should follow suit Peninsular Malaysia in increasing paternity leave from three to seven days.

Lo said the new law does not apply to Sarawak and previous improvement to the Employment Act 2008 had yet to be incorporated into the Sarawak Labour Ordinance (SLO).

Hestressed on the sexual harassment prevention and part time workers legal provisions which are not applicable in the state yet.

Amendments to the Employment Act 1955 (Act 265), which among others, proposed for paternity leave to be increased to seven days from three days currently, was approved in Parliament on Monday with a majority voice vote.