Hajiji: Sabah has 485,939 new voters aged 18

KOTA KINABALU (March 25): A total of 485,939 out of the 5.7 million newly registered voters who are 18 years old are Sabahans, said the Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

He said the first Additional Voter Register (DPT) that was gazetted on January 14 has over 5.7 million people including those aged 18.

“The implementation of the 18 years old voter age and automatic registration has led to an increase in the number of registered voters from 15.3 million previously to 21.0 million on 31 December 2021.

“Of the 5.7 million new voters who have been registered, a total of 485,939 are Sabahans. This increase makes the number of registered voters in Sabah increase from 1,184,415 people previously to 1,670,354 people,” he said in an engagement session to implement the 18 years old eligibility to vote and Automatic Voter Registration, at Dewan Bankuasi, Sabah State Assembly Building near here today.

Hajiji’s speech was read by Sabah Assembly Speaker Datuk Haji Kadzim M Yahya.

On November 21, 2019, the State Legislative Assembly passed the Sabah Constitution (Amendment 2021) Bill which lowered the age limit for citizens eligible to become state assemblymen from 21 years old to 18 years old by unanimous vote.

This amendment came into effect on December 19, 2019.

Hajiji said that the change will result in the increased number of voters at each state constituency.

“I believe all elected representatives are pleased to receive the increase in the number of voters because it was approved unanimously in the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara on 16 and 25 July 2019.

“All MPs from various parties have united to lower the age of voters and candidates from 21 to 18 and implement the automatic voter registration,” he said.

Hajiji said, the increase in the number of voters will also make the responsibility of the elected representatives even greater.

“Therefore, I ask all Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) elected representatives to continue to work and reach out to young voters in their respective constituencies and increase their activities with the young people as this will benefit them.”

He added that youths are less prone to be involved in political parties unless they were invited by their parents or peers.

“Therefore, we need to think of an appropriate approach to understand the thoughts and desires of young people,” he said.