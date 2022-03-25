Kuching Shopee sellers cry foul over unavailable shipping agent

KUCHING (March 25): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Kota Sentosa has received numerous complaints from Kuching-based e-commerce sellers on the Malaysia-based online shopping platform Shopee that they were being forced to send their orders through DHL E-Commerce even though it does not have any drop-off points here.

In a statement today, PSB Kota Sentosa Branch secretary Datuk Dr Lau Pang Heng said upon receiving these complaints, they contacted DHL E-commerce personally and found that it was indeed the case.

“Based on information from their (DHL E-Commerce) website, the nearest drop-off point is in Johor,” he said in a statement today.

Lau informed that he has also contacted Shopee and spoke with its customer service representative who confirmed that they are using DHL E-commerce as their shipping agent.

“According to information provided from some of our local Shopee sellers, this problem started due to Shopee’s new policy disallowing sellers from choosing their own logistics channel.

“Shopee has not taken into consideration the availability of these channels, particularly in Sarawak, when they made their decision. Some of these sellers also said that Shopee customer service told them to send their orders off using other providers at the seller’s own cost,” he said.

Lau noted further that as an alternative these sellers were also being asked to cancel the orders they received, which meant lost revenue for them.

Lau found this practice to be extremely discriminatory towards sellers based in Sarawak.

“PSB appeals to Shopee to help Sarawakian sellers instead of leaving them in dire straits,” he said.