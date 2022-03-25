Kuching’s SOP violators issued compounds totalling RM61,000

KUCHING (March 25): Police here issued compounds totalling RM61,000 to individuals and premises found to have violated the National Recovery Plan’s standard operating procedures (SOPs) over the past week.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said 40 men, 18 women, and three premises were issued the compounds from March 18-24.

“The highest offence were against those who failed to check-in via their MySejahtera application,” he said in a statement today.

Ahsmon added the compounds were issued under Rule 17(1) and Rule 17(2) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Regulations 2021.

He stressed the police will not compromise with those found to have violated the SOPs.