Mitsubishi Triton: Versatile pickup truck, great for daily driving

GONE were the days when pickup trucks were seen merely as commercial vehicles whose main purpose was to transport crops from farms, or building materials like in the 1980s.

The lightweight commercial vehicle has evolved in line with market demands and current trends. The purpose and character of pickup trucks have changed to accommodate the taste of consumers who are now more selective.

Many consumers want pickup trucks to be versatile to meet commercial and leisure uses, as well as offer comfort for daily driving.

These three important features are now found in the Mitsubishi Triton pickup truck. Thus, it is not a surprise if the Triton emerges as the model of choice and gains popularity in the pickup truck segment in Malaysia.

Offering a high comfort aspect, the Triton continues its legacy from 40 years ago by being rugged and having high durability for driving on unpaved roads or off-road.

Did you know, the Triton has already overcame the biggest and most extreme off-road driving challenge in Southeast Asia, the Borneo Safari?

The popularity of the Triton which is loaded with various specs and attractive features has caused the demand for the pickup truck to soar. This was made clear when looking at the increase in Triton’s sales volume in financial year 2021 which was 8,022 units sold.

It was a 32 per cent increase in sales compared to the previous year. Among the variants in the Mitsubishi range, the Triton VGT AT Premium is the most popular and most sought after.

The Triton VGT AT Premium is the model of choice for many people as the model offers the best value for money compared to other competitors’ 2.4L capacity models in the same segment.

In addition to being value for money, the Triton VGT AT Premium also comes with the most comprehensive features to meet the needs of drivers and passengers.

Below are the five main features of the variant:

ENGINE PERFORMANCE

The Triton VGT AT Premium offers the highest output of 181PS with a maximum torque of 430Nm in the same pickup truck category in the Malaysian market.

The vehicle generates power using a 2.4 liter MIVEC Turbodiesel engine. Notably, the engine is made using aluminum based material, the first of its kind in the market.

The aluminum engine block offers many benefits as it is lighter, metal corrosion resistance as well as provide better engine heat dissipation.

All of these specs allow the Triton to produce more torque and power for an easier and more enjoyable driving experience especially when climbing steep hills, acceleration to overtake cars and heavy vehicles on major roads such as lorries.

The aluminum-based engine block also reduces the overall weight of the Triton and helps the pickup truck be more fuel efficient as well as offer long-term cost savings.

Another benefit of using a lightweight engine block is the Triton’s ease of handling while exploring challenging terrain or driving on off-road routes.

OFF-ROAD DRIVING MADE EASIER

Driving on challenging off-road terrain for commercial purposes is no problem for the Triton because it is equipped with an Easy Select four-wheel drive (4WD) system. The system will improve the Off-Road Mode to ensure a better driving experience on unpaved roads.

Off-Road mode offers four presets — Gravel, Sand, Muddy and Rock — which will help control engine power, transmission system and braking to counter Triton wheel slip incidents.

The system also helps drivers gain extra grip control and conquer challenging terrain more easily and safely.

The Triton is also the only one in the 2.4L pickup truck class in the market equipped with the Hill Descent Control (HDC) assistance feature.

This feature allows the driver to focus fully on steering the vehicle while descending steep off-road terrain. The HDC will help activate the brake function automatically when needed.

COMFORTABLE DAILY DRIVING

From the exterior, the Triton VGT AT Premium may look big and make road users think that it is difficult to maneuver in narrow spaces. That perception is not true for the Triton VGT AT Premium.

The Triton actually has the best turning radius in the pickup truck class at 5.9 meters, the same distance as a regular sedan.

The turning radius allows the Triton to be more easily parked in narrow parking spaces such as in shopping malls and office buildings.

In addition, the J-Line design on the Triton offers more comfort and a more spacious passengers area in the rear seats. This feature is especially important for long-distance travel from one city to another.

VGT AT Premium rear seat passenger comfort is further enhanced by the Rear Air Conditioning along with separate ventilators for added comfort during hot weather.

Premium synthetic leather seat covers exude luxury and at the same time, is easier to clean compared to fabric.

The variant is equipped with a Digital Video Recorder (DVR) that allows every moment of travel or incident to be recorded while driving.

The video recording device has become a necessity for almost all road users because the recording clip can be used as evidence in case of an untoward incident while driving.

The VGT AT Premium cabin is equipped with a 9-inch touch audio screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity functions.

This helps drivers to pay full attention while driving with navigation access via Google Map and Waze app, in addition to Spotify as entertainment.

All these specs offered makes the Triton a pickup truck suitable for the whole family.

PEACE OF MIND

The Triton VGT AT Premium comes with the best pickup truck warranty period of five years, or 200,000 kilometers mileage (whichever comes first).

The warranty gives a peace of mind to pickup truck drivers who usually drive long distances.

The Mitsubishi Triton VGT AT Premium has the most competitive price in the Malaysian 2.4L pickup truck segment of RM125,300 for Sabah and RM125,350 in Sarawak. Prices quoted are on-the-road without insurance. There are two color options available, Graphite Gray (gray) and White Diamond (white).

ONLINE BOOKING AVAILABLE

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia has launched its Mitsubishi Online Showroom online platform in March 2021 to allow consumers to book a test drive. The test drive vehicle can be sent directly to the consumers’ doorstep. They can also make a booking directly on the same platform.

Once the application is received, a sales consultant will contact the customer for sales purchase agreement purpose. This means that customers do not need to visit the distributor’s premises or showroom.

This initiative makes things easier for consumers while keeping them safe in the current Covid-19 situation.