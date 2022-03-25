Mohd Azman appointed as new Sarawak Police Commissioner

KUCHING (March 25): Dato’ Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri is slated to be the upcoming Sarawak Police Commissioner, according to a media statement from Bukit Aman today.

He will be replacing Dato Aidi Ismail who was promoted on Feb 22 as the director of the Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department in Bukit Aman.

However, no date has been revealed as to when Mohd Azman will be assuming the post.

Currently, Mohd Azman is currently the Bukit Aman Crime Investigation Department Intelligence/ Operations deputy director with the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police.

With the transfer, Mohd Azman will be promoted to the rank of Commissioner of Police (CP).

Also slated to be transferred to the Sarawak Police Contingent is ACP Wong Ing Fung who will assume the post of the Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department head.

He will be promoted to the rank of Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SAC).

Wong is currently the Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department deputy director attached to the Perak Police Contingent and is holding the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

The General Operations Force Sarawak Brigade commander SAC Saini Bongkek will also be replaced by ACP Dr Che Ghazali Che Awang.

Dr Che is currently the Bukit Aman Management Department Career Development Division (Human Resource Policy) deputy director.

With the promotion as the brigade commander, Dr Che will be promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (SAC).

The Sarawak Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) will also be welcoming their new head, ACP Mustafa Kamal Gani Abdullah who is currently the department’s head in Pulau Pinang.

The current NCID Sarawak head, ACP Jasmirol Jamaluddin will be transferred as the head to the Kuala Lumpur NCID.

The current Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu will be transferred as the Miri District Police chief and promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

The post of the Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief will be taken over by Sri Aman District police chief DSP Bingkok John. Bingkok will be promoted to the rank of Superintendent of Police (Supt).

The post of the Sri Aman District police chief is slated to be filled by DSP Boniface Bajai who is currently attached to the Bukit Aman Training Department.

Other transfers of district police chiefs would be Supt Zulkipli Suhaili from the Bintulu District police headquarters who will be transferred to the Sibu District police headquarters.

The Simunjan District police chief DSP Nixon Joshua Ali will be transferred to the Sarawak Police Contingent Headquarters as the Internal Security and Public Order Department head.

The department’s current head, Supt Ismail Mahmood will be promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and assume the role as the state contingent’s Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (operations) assistant head.