MTUC Sarawak wants federal govt to review labour ordinances for East Malaysia

KUCHING (March 25): The Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) Sarawak has called on the federal government to review the labour ordinances in Sarawak and Sabah to reflect the amendments made to the Employment Act 1955 (EA).

MTUC Sarawak secretary Andrew Lo said the main amendment in the Employment (Amendment) Bill 2021 tabled in the Dewan Rakyat on Monday (March 21) was to extend the application of the Employment Act 1955 (Act 265) to all employees, regardless of their income.

“While we are pleased that workers in West Malaysia will get the eagerly awaited better benefits, very regretfully workers in Sarawak and Sabah will be left out as the EA does not cover the two states (as) they have their own separated labour ordinances,” he said in a statement today.

The state labour ordinances (SLOs) he was referring to were Sarawak’s Chapter 76 and Sabah’s Chapter 67.

According to Lo, the SLOs were hopelessly antiquated as previous amendments of the EA over the years had not been introduced to benefit workers in Sarawak and Sabah, adding that the previous improvement to the Act back in 2008 had yet to be incorporated.

“We don’t even have provisions for sexual harassment prevention and part-time workers. These are already in the existing EA.

“The Premier of Sarawak has proudly claimed that he wants Sarawak to lead the country in economic development. We must ensure that lead in labour standards as well.

“Since it has proven time and again that having separate labour ordinances has resulted in workers in Sarawak and Sabah being left behind, we demand that the government amend the SLOs to be at par with the EA by the next parliament session or otherwise extend the EA to Sarawak,” he said.

On the amendment, Lo said the Ministry of Human Resources had clarified that follow-up amendments would be made to the First Schedule of Act 265 through an order in line with the powers of the human resources minister under sub-section 2(2) of Act to enable all workers in the country to receive the minimum benefits and protection prescribed under the Act.

“The ministry has already prepared a draft order to amend the First Schedule and assured that the order will be enforced simultaneously on the effective date of the Employment (Amendment) Bill 2021 on a date to be determined later,” he added.