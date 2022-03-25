PM: Malaysian Family Insurance Scheme to benefit 268,000 poor families

KANGAR (March 25): The government has agreed to prepare the Malaysian Family Insurance Scheme to provide social protection to the 268,000 families in the poor and hardcore poor categories.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that under this scheme, heads of households registered in the eKasih system would get the insurance coverage, with a premium of RM50 a year, and involved a cost of RM13.4 million.

“If the head of household dies, the family will get RM10,000, permanent disability (RM10,000) and death due to accident (RM20,000).

“Pru-Takaful BSN, through its corporate social responsibility (CSR) since 2018, has provided free insurance coverage of RM30,000 for heads of households registered through eKasih,” he said when launching the Malaysian Family Aspiration Tour in Perlis 2022 here today.

The Prime Minister said the government was also committed to strengthening the income of the target group through a programme to improve the living standards of the B40 community among the agrofood agriculture community.

He said that through the programme, various types of assistance were distributed to 39,171 recipients with an allocation of RM109.7 million.

He said a total of 1,300 paddy farmers had benefited from the Large-Scale SMART Paddy Field (SMART SBB) programme for the purpose of increasing the productivity of paddy cultivation.

“The government also always listens to the complaints and requests of the Keluarga Malaysia and the latest decision implemented at the request of the public is the RM10,000 special withdrawal from the Employees Provident Fund (EPF),” he said. – Bernama