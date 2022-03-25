Poh Kwong Park shoplot severely damaged in fire

KUCHING (March 25): A commercial shoplot in Poh Kwong Park used as a storage facility by a department store was 80 per cent destroyed by a fire around 8.40pm last night.

In a statement today, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the fire, which started on the ground floor (70 square metres) of the two-storey shoplot, was put under control using four hoses.

At the scene were firefighters from the Batu Lintang, Padungan, and Tabuan Jaya fire stations.

No injuries were reported and the operation ended at 10.25pm.

In a separate incident, Bomba responded to a house fire at Kampung Sungai Buda, Jalan Matang around 2am this morning.

The house, which measured around 149 square metres, was 80 per cent destroyed.

At the scene were firefighters from the Petra Jaya fire station, who managed to fully extinguished the fire using a hose with water pumped from the fire engine.