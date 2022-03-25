Rep warns of stern action if contractor fails to resolve problems by May

SARIKEI (March 25): The contractor of a section of Pan Borneo Highway project stretching from Jakar Road to Kiew Mang Road here has been urged to address all problems which not only caused inconvenience to road users but also endangered their life.

Apparently irked by the couldn’t-care-less attitude of the contractor in responding to numerous complaints brought up by the people, Repok assemblyman Dato Sri Huang Tong Sii urged the contractor to address the problems accordingly by May this year, failing which he would raise the matter during the coming State Legislative Assembly meeting.

Huang issued the ultimatum when he, together with representatives of the construction company, inspected the stretch of road on Wednesday.

According to Huang, the problems such as clogged drain had been ignored by the contractor since it cropped up about three years ago despite numerous complaints made by the people and himself.

Citing an example, he said the contractor had agreed to rectify the clogged drain problem which had been identified as the main cause of the damage, but it turned out to be empty talk.

“Within the past three years I had several discussions with the contractor to look for a practical solution to address the problem, but unfortunately, none was translated into action,” he lamented.

The section of road needs regular repair and maintenance as it is still used as a passageway for vehicles from northern to southern Sarawak and vice versa, he added.

“I hope after this inspection, the contractor would walk the talk and be more responsible,” he stressed.

Prior to this, he had brought the problem to the attention of Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas,

Among those with Huang during the inspection were Lebuhraya Pan Borneo Sarawak construction manager Ishak Awang, Pan Borneo Highway Unit zone manager Hashim Sari and representatives of PPESW BPSW JV.