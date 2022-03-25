Sabah police getting ready for 15GE

KOTA KINABALU (March 25): Sabah police are preparing for the 15th General Election (15GE) which could be held anytime this year.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Idris Abdullah said preparations are important not only to improve their response time but also equip all police personnel in line with the current pandemic.

“Although we do not know the actual date when the 15GE will be held, we have to always be prepared,” he said during the 215th Police Day celebration at the State Police Headquarters in Kepayan on Friday.

Apart from security and public order for the coming 15GE, Idris also said that Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) would also be included as part of the new norm as we are still facing the pandemic.

“The coming general election will be different as compared to previous general elections as we are still under the Covid-19 outbreak and so we have to take into account and tighten our SOP to ensure that we are able to control and prevent the spread of the virus,” he said.

Idris said the police will seek assistance and information from the Ministry of Health on how to carry out their duties and responsibilities to minimise the spread of Covid-19 virus.

“I would also like to advise the public to continue to protect themselves and their family members to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus,” he said.

Idris said police will also tighten and increase security both on land and sea, especially near Kalimantan, when Sabah reopens its borders to tourists on April 1.

He said security will be focused on hot-spot areas used by illegal immigrants and cross-border criminals.

Meanwhile, Rural Development Minister Datuk Jahid Jahim has called on the public to continue to support and cooperate with the police so they can continue to carry out their duties to protect and safeguard the community.

Jahid said the slogan ‘Polis Dan Masyarakat Berpisah Tiada’ should be adopted to strengthen the relationship between the community and the police.

“Whether it is through information distribution, assistance or other contributions which require our police force to carry out their duties more efficiently and more enthusiastically, we the community must continue to give our support to them as they are risking their life to protect us,” he said.

Jahid said this to the media while representing Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hj Hajiji Hj Noor, during the 215th Police Day celebration at the Tuaran police headquarters here yesterday.

He said there are many new challenges the police forces have to face to protect the community while facing the current Covid-19 pandemic.

“The police have done an excellent job and on behalf of the government, we really appreciate their service,” said Jahid, who is also Tamparuli assemblyman.

Earlier, Tuaran police chief Deputy Superintendent Mohd Hamizi Halim read out the message from the Inspector-General of Police before presenting certificates of appreciation to several government agencies and departments involved in assisting the Tuaran police contingent.