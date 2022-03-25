Septuagenarian suffers burns in Upper Lanang hardware store fire

SIBU (March 25): A 74-year-old woman suffered 20 per cent burns in a fire that destroyed a hardware store at Jalan Hock Ann, Upper Lanang this morning.

According to a statement from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Operations Centre, the woman was brought to hospital by a family member.

Bomba received a report on the fire at 7.43am.

A total of 10 firefighters, one Fire Rescue Tender (FRT) and one Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) from the Sibu Central fire station were dispatched to the scene.

Sungai Merah fire station also dispatched one FRT, one EMRS, one water tanker, and eight firefighters to the scene.

Firefighters managed to completely extinguish the fire at around 11am.

The fire also affected a store nearby.

Bomba is still investigating the cause of the fire.