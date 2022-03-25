SIDS proposes Barbara Bay Mendu Education Fund to boost Dayak education

SIBU (March 25): Sarakup Indu Dayak Sarawak (SIDS) has proposed establishing the Barbara Bay Mendu Education Fund to boost the level of education among the Dayak community.

President Datuk Alice Jawan pointed out that Barbara Bay Mendu was a founding SIDS member in 1958 and its first president.

“She was the co-founder with Dato Sri Tra Zehnder and many more. She played a key role in regrouping Iban women in Kuching, rural women who had migrated to Kuching for work, and so forth.

“So, SIDS at that time organised cooking, reading, and writing classes for adults and also emphasised education for our women,” she said when meeting with SIDS branch chairpersons after the Dayak Women’s National Conference 2022 in Kuching recently.

The meeting was held to discuss key takeaways obtained from the conference.

On Barbara, Alice said, apart from being active in the association she was also active in politics.

She said the education fund would also serve to commemorate Barbara’s service to SIDS.

On the meeting, Alice said some 140 SIDS leaders and members from its 26 branches were present.

She also explained what members should do to empower and support Dayak women to be involved in grassroots leadership.

“For this purpose, we will produce potential members to be recommended for any leadership position at the grassroots level. This is our way of empowering the role of Dayak women,” she said.

Alice also presented educational incentives to SIDS branch chairpersons for members’ children.