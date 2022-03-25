Some Samarahan folk to experience water supply disruption tomorrow

KUCHING (March 25): Some consumers in Samarahan Division will experience water supply disruptions from tomorrow evening until Sunday morning due to pipeline connection work at the Tambirat Booster Pump Station.

In a statement, the Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) said an appointed contractor will carry out works to improve the existing water supply system in Asajaya District and its surrounding areas from 6pm tomorrow until 6am on Sunday.

The affected areas are Tambirat, Asajaya, Sadong, Kampung Ensenggei Iban/Melayu, Seruyuk, and Ladong.

JBALB said water pressure will recover in the stages and will take a while after the connection work is completed, especially in areas that are at the ‘end-point’ position.

The department said it regrets any inconvenience caused and greatly appreciates the patience of the affected consumers during this period of water supply disruption.

All the latest developments related to the pipeline connection work will be updated through JBALB Sarawak’s social media platform.

Users in the affected areas can contact the JBALB Sarawak Call Centre on 082-2622211 for any complaints, enquiries, or information related to the works.