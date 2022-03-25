Squatters evicted from private lands in Likas

KOTA KINABALU (March 25): The last of the squatters who had turned privately-owned lands near Kg Cenderakasih in Likas into a “small village” have finally left as scheduled, according to the landowners with the coordination from the Kota Kinabalu City Hall enforcement team.

Community Development Officer (CDO) Dexter Chin, who was at the scene on Thursday with landowners Lou and Foo, said these squatters who occupied the lands during the pandemic period were issued eviction notices in February. They were given 21 days to vacate, according to the landowners.

Lou and Foo expressed relief of finally “getting back” their lands. They are grateful for the assistance and coordination from all quarters involved during the process.

Dexter, who is also Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) Likas CLC deputy chairman, advised private land owners to constantly keep their land properly maintained and fenced up to prevent squatting in their land.

He said Lou had already engaged workers to fence up his land as deterrence from future illegal encroachment.

This was a follow-up of the February 28 visit by Dexter with City Hall enforcement officers to coordinate with Lou and Foo in smoothly serving eviction notices to 86 squatter units.