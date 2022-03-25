Voon takes attempt to stop former top judges from practising in S’wak to Federal Court

KUCHING (March 25): Lawyer Voon Lee Shan has brought his challenge against the admission of two former top judges to practise law in Sarawak to the Federal Court.

The judges are former chief justice Tun Richard Malanjum and former chief judge of Sabah and Sarawak Datuk David Wong Dak Wah.

“This case was filed by me in which I feel there are rights under Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) that had been breached,” Voon told The Borneo Post today.

He said he would let the court interpret the law and see whether such rights in MA63 could be protected or not.

According to him, both judges are exceptionally very learned and are his friends.

“But since I believe their admissions have something to do with rights under MA63, it is best that the matter be decided by the court.

“There is nothing personal against them. I just want to find out how the court will decide on this matter because it is of public interest,” he explained.

Voon asserted that only the Federal Court could determine this and people have to respect the court’s decision since Sarawak is not independent but under the Federation of Malaysia.

“My stand is under the MA63, non-Sarawakian lawyers were restricted from practising law in Sarawak unless they could meet the requirements under the Sarawak Advocates Ordinance 1953.

“I have assembled a team of lawyers to study breaches of MA63, including the validity of MA63. Without a valid MA63, Malaysia should not be formed in the first place,” he said.

According to him, many people in Sabah felt the same sentiment as he kept in touch with them on bringing cases of MA63 breaches to court.

In Putrajaya today, Leslie Ling, who appeared for Malanjum and Wong, said Voon had filed his leave application before the Federal Court to challenge the lower court’s decision.

The court fixed April 11 for mention.

Last month, the Court of Appeal affirmed the Kuching High Court’s ruling to dismiss Voon’s applications to intervene in Malanjum and Wong’s petitions to practise law.

The court said Voon had no legal standing to object to the admission.

Malanjum was admitted to the Sarawak bar on Sept 15, 2020, and Wong on Feb 2 last year.

Born in Tuaran, Sabah, Malanjum served as chief justice from July 2018 to April 2019.

Wong, who was born in Sandakan, Sabah, was chief judge of Sabah and Sarawak from July 2018 to Feb 2020.