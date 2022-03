SIBU (March 25): A woman lodged a police report yesterday claiming a sum of RM6,200 was illegally withdrawn from her account.

According to the complainant, she received three text messages from her bank on Wednesday night informing her of the transfers.

She claimed the transfers were made without her knowledge and she also did not receive any verification codes prior to the transfer.

It is learnt the sum was transferred to a third-party account, leaving the woman with only RM8 in her account.