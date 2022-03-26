‘Aren’t the videos clear enough’: Najib hits out at PFCC after claims that he is not accepted by Chinese community

KUALA LUMPUR (March 26): Datuk Seri Najib Razak has responded to claims that he was not accepted by the Chinese community in Penang, asking critics if the videos showing him mingling with Penangites were not clear enough to tell the story.

“What I saw with my own eyes and the whole of Malaysia in the videos spread were that thousands of Chinese friends who came with me to eat at the food court.

“Is the video editing not HD (high-definition) enough? Relax, DAP. Calm down!” the former prime minister said on Facebook.

Najib was responding to the Penang Chinese Chamber of Commerce (PCCC) — who he termed as pro-DAP business leaders — who today denied that the Chinese community as a whole had welcomed Najib during his visit.

PCCC president Datuk Seri Hong Yeam Wah had made the statement after Federation of Malaysia Zhang Clan Association president Anthony Chang said yesterday that he received Najib with open arms on behalf of the Chinese community in Penang.

Wah had said that Chang should not speak for all Chinese, including PCCC.

Najib posted pictures and videos of his visits to Penang yesterday, including him eating at a restaurant in Bukit Mertajam — which showed people waiting to take selfies with him and supporters chanting his tagline “Bossku”. (Watch the video here)

Although it is unclear if there were “thousands of Chinese friends” as claimed by Najib, it is understood that at least several hundred people of various races showed up to greet him.

Najib also hit out at a small group of DAP members who had protested his visit using a banner saying in Malay “Bossku Kemaluan Negara”, saying that the move was not intelligent and was risky as Najib had thousands supporters visiting.

“Why do you want to provoke in such a situation? There is not one benefit for anyone,” he said. – Malay Mail