Break-in cases in Lawas up this year

LAWAS (March 26): The number of break in cases here have increased from only one case in January to March last year to four cases in the same period this year, says district police chief DSP Sila Kadong.

However, the crime index for theft decreased from three cases reported last year to only one during the first three months this year.

“For motorcycle theft, two cases were recorded in the same period last year and this year,” he said in his speech during the district level parade held in conjunction with 215th Police Day celebration here yesterday.

Sila added that no car theft has been reported since January last year while for violent crime, since January last year, only one rape case was reported this year.