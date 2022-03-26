CAAM looking at improving Bario STOLport

KUCHING (March 26): The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) is looking into issues at Bario STOLport so improvement can be carried out for Twin Otter aircraft to land and take-off with maximum passenger load of 19 persons.

Currently, the twin Otter aircraft is restricted to only nine persons for safety reasons, said CAAM chief executive officer Datuk Captain Chester Voo Chee Soon.

Voo said it was a follow-up on issues brought up by the Ministry of Transport Sarawak during its visit to the Ministry of Transport, Malaysia and CAAM recently in Kuala Lumpur.

Voo paid a visit to state Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin at his office in Petra Jaya here yesterday. He was accompanied by CAAM Sarawak director Sio Yew Hua and CAAM head office senior officer Ivy Goh.

The courtesy visit aimed to establish a closer relationship with the ministry and state government to efficiently resolve issues related to airport and air transportation safety including regulations in Sarawak, in anticipation of international border reopening April 1.

Voo also inspected Kuching International Airport and attended a meeting with Sarawak Air Traffic Controllers (ATC) management for general alignment and readiness.

“The safety of passengers is always the top priority. These are usually done through safety compliance by airlines and tip top condition of related facilities at airports including STOLport,” said Voo.

He expressed CAAM’s full support for the development of new airports at Lawas, Bukit Mabong and Bebuling.

Meanwhile, Lee reciprocated by telling Voo and team that the state government through his ministry welcomes cooperation and support from CAAM in ensuring aviation safety in Sarawak.