CM: State Government committed to strengthen digital economy network

KOTA KINABALU (March 26): The State Government is committed to strengthen the digital economy network in urban and rural areas following the Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR 4.0), said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

The transition to the IR 4.0, he said, had changed the landscape of labor market around the world, including in Sabah.

“Adaptation to the technology shift is expected to happen faster after Covid-19 pandemic, with demand for labor-focused jobs expected to decline, following increased demand for jobs leading to the use of new technologies and skills.

“In Sabah itself, various industries want to take advantage of the development of the digital market, and this digital transformation. The future employment landscape is also borderless.

“With these changes, the Sabah government is now in the process of strengthening the digital economy network in urban and rural areas, with the implementation of strategic frameworks and action plans have been planned and implemented,” he said at the opening of Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) 22nd Convocation Ceremony on Saturday.

Hajiji, who is also the university’s Pro Chancellor, said UMS had been entrusted by the Sabah Government to be the coordinator of the Sabah Center of Excellence which acted as the main driver to enable education and technology development activities, to support the digital economy sector.

In line with the Sabah Maju Jaya Development Plan 2021-2025, Hajiji said UMS had already provided graduates with great skills and values as a supply to face the reality of employment and the environment of today’s creative society.

According to him, graduates are required to be able to contribute energy or at least ideas that can have a positive impact on society and the development of the state and country.

Therefore, according to him, the university must continue to play a pro-active role as a platform that thinks, introduces and implements various directed efforts, through knowledge transfer programs and the involvement of graduates in community development activities.

Hajiji also stressed that graduates need to compete, present themselves to the world of work and educate themselves to do their best, because graduating from university is not the last stop in pursuing knowledge.