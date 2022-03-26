Covid-19: 12-year-old BID among four deaths in S’wak between March 20-24

KUCHING (March 26): A 12-year-old girl was brought-in-dead (BID) to the Miri Hospital, one of the four Covid-19 fatalities reported by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today.

According to SDMC in its daily update on the pandemic, the BID case occurred on March 20, and the girl had no known history of illness.

The committee said another Covid-19 death occurred on March 23 at the Sri Aman Hospital, involving an 82-year-old man who had hypertension, and diabetes.

On March 24, there were two deaths. One was a 67-year-old man who died at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), who had hypertension, heart disease and chronic kidney disease.

The other death was an 81-year-old man at the Limbang Hospital, who had hypertension, diabetes and dyslipidaemia.

Meanwhile, Sarawak today recorded 960 new Covid-19 cases, where 232 were in Category 1 (asymptomatic) and 719 in Category 2 (mild symptoms).

There were three cases in Category 3 (lung infection), two cases in Category 4 (lung infection requiring oxygen support) and four in Category 5 (lung infection requiring ventilator support)

The cumulative number of positive cases in the state to date is now at 294,799.

Kuching District led the list today with 325 new cases, followed by Bintulu (104) and Miri (102).

Sibu recorded 84 new cases, Samarahan (61), Serian (46), Bau (31), Sri Aman (24), Sarikei (17), Mukah (17), Betong (15), Pusa (12), Subis (12) and Lundu (11).

Marudi and Tebedu each had nine new cases, Simunjan and Daro eight each, Matu seven, while Limbang, Lubok Antu and Pakan six each.

There were five new cases each in Dalat, Asajaya, and Tatau, four each in Lawas, Kanowit and Telang Usan, while Meradong had three.

Saratok, Beluru and Kabong had two new cases each, while Tanjung Manis, Kapit, Belaga and Sebauh had one each.

SDMC also revealed that the state police have issued 10 standard-operating-procedure (SOP) compounds all in Kuching today, for failing to check in via MySejahtera.