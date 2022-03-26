Father, daughter among 4,728 UMS graduates

KOTA KINABALU (March 26): It was a memorable moment for 55-year-old Dr Md Nazmil Rumpau Abdullah who graduated at Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) together with his daughter Shaffiera Md Nazmil on Saturday.

Dr Md Nazmil enrolled himself at UMS for a Ph.D in Educational Management nine years ago when he was still teaching at SMK Gunsanad in Keningau.

He was supposed to graduate two years ago after seven years completing his studies, but the ceremony was delayed by the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Dr Md Nazmil who is currently attached with the Tenom Education Office, admitted there were countless challenges in his journey, especially for a civil servant like him who is also the breadwinner of the family.

“I am blessed for having a supportive family who understands my commitment not only in work, but also in my education. I managed to be creative and innovative, especially in finding relevant journals for my paperworks because of the support system I have.

“To me, there is no age limit in education. As long as you want to learn and gain more knowledge, you must pursue it. It does not matter how old are you,” he said to the reporters after receiving his scroll at the UMS 22nd Convocation Ceremony.

His enthusiasm for gaining knowledge inspired his daughter Shaffiera to pursue her degree right after Form Six.

Shaffiera, who graduated with a Bachelor Degree of Social Work is planning to enroll in a Master’s Degree program.

“I want to have a Ph.D like my father, and of course my next plan is to get a Master’s Degree.

“My father not only inspired me to study, but he helped me in many ways, especially my final semester during the MCO period.

“The sudden changes from physical to online studies was very challenging for me, and I am grateful for having him at home at that time. He made me understand many things, and it helped me to perform better. He is very inspiring, and I am so proud of him today,” she added.

Dr Md Nazmil and Shaffiera were among 4,728 UMS graduates who received their scroll at the six-day ceremony.