Fire destroys nine units of 11-door longhouse in Saratok

SARATOK (March 26): Nine units of 11-door longhouse Rumah Joshua Mitas along the Pan Borneo Highway in Ulu Awik here were destroyed in a fire Saturday morning.

According to a Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) statement, upon receiving a distress call at 10.25am a team of firefighters were deployed to the scene.

“When they reached the scene, the fire had spread across nine units of the two-storey longhouse so they focused on saving the remaining two units,” said Bomba.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained as investigations are still ongoing.