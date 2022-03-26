GOF’s 10th Battalion gets federal nod for new base in Sarikei

SIBU (March 26): The 10th Battalion of the General Operations Force (GOF) would get a new base at Mile 3 in Jakar, Sarikei by 2025.

Commanding officer Supt Mohammad Hafiz Kadier said the federal government had approved the camp project, adding that the construction works had already kicked off.

“Barring unforeseen circumstances, the new camp should be operational by 2025,” he told reporters after having conducted inspection on the Police Day 2022 parade at GOF Lanang Camp near here yesterday, which involved a total of 170 GOF personnel.

There was also a presentation of certificates of appreciation to 36 individuals, including GOF staff.

Mohammad Hafiz, who was accompanied by his deputy DSP Frediel Nyambong yesterday, said the present camp at Jalan Lanang would not be abandoned once the new Jakar base became operational.

“We will continue to station our members (at the Lanang camp).”

On operations conducted by the battalion, Mohammad Hafiz said there were nine cases with total seizures amounting to RM2.9 million, recorded under ‘Ops Contraband’ run from Jan 1 to March 5 this year.

“The seized items included liquors, cigarettes and timber logs that were without legitimate stamps.

“Twelve individuals were also arrested during Ops Contraband.”

On a separate subject, Mohammad Hafiz said the GOF would deploy personnel at the border entry points in Sri Aman and Lubok Antu, in view of the country opening up its borders this April 1.

In his message to his men, the commanding officer reminded them to always stay committed to the force and maintain a high degree of integrity and discipline while carrying out duties.

“Having a high degree of discipline will help shape your identity as members and officers of the force,” he pointed out.