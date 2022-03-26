Guan Eng says to win GE15, Pakatan must address livelihood issues and low voter turnout

KUALA LUMPUR (March 26): DAP national chairman Lim Guan Eng said Pakatan Harapan (PH) needs to prioritise issues of livelihood and figure out how to get voters to come out and vote for them ahead of the next general election.

The Bagan MP said in order to achieve these targets, PH needs to work with coalition partners across the country to get back in the driving seat.

“To do that we must not fear to admit our shortcomings but must also explain our successes whilst in power in both Selangor and Putrajaya. What we have achieved not only for all ethnic communities but also for Sabah and Sarawak.

“We are afraid to win if we fear to explain our shortcomings or what we have delivered. Only then can we inspire hope that PH is still the best vehicle to bring change to Malaysia that can benefit our children,” he said in a statement today.

Lim said that among livelihood issues that need to be addressed are the rising cost of living, postponing rise of electricity tariffs, opposing foreign sourced income tax, preventing the increase of Covid-19 compound rates and opposing rise in Bumiputera quota for large government procurement contracts.

Lim also reiterated that using a common logo to symbolise unity within PH is important, citing PH winning 11 seats in the recent Johor state election as proof the logo is the most popular compared to that of other Opposition parties.

Talk of a snap general election has intensified after a few Umno lawmakers including president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi claimed that PH has broken the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the government and Opposition after the coalition bloc opposed the extension of Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) in the Dewan Rakyat three days ago.

However, de facto Law Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar has clarified that the Opposition bloc’s rejection of the government motion does not nullify its memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Yesterday, Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin who tabled the motion expressed disappointment towards several government MPs who were absent during the bloc voting which caused the Bill to be defeated. — Malay Mail